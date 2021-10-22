Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 819,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 123,520 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.73% of Party City Holdco worth $7,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRTY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Party City Holdco by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 317,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 16,053 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Party City Holdco by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,882,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,917,000 after acquiring an additional 30,122 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Party City Holdco in the 1st quarter valued at about $930,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Party City Holdco in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Party City Holdco by 2,019.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 88,837 shares during the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Party City Holdco news, Director Steven J. Collins bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.56 per share, for a total transaction of $26,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,690.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on PRTY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Party City Holdco from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Party City Holdco from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

PRTY stock opened at $7.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.82 million, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 3.89. Party City Holdco Inc. has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $11.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.86.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $535.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.90 million. Party City Holdco had a return on equity of 71.82% and a net margin of 7.42%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

