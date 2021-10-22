Pawtocol Hits 24 Hour Volume of $95,722.00 (UPI)

Pawtocol (CURRENCY:UPI) traded 20.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 22nd. One Pawtocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0123 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pawtocol has traded up 140.3% against the US dollar. Pawtocol has a total market capitalization of $3.10 million and approximately $95,722.00 worth of Pawtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.81 or 0.00071839 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00073641 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.93 or 0.00108116 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60,728.44 or 0.99584767 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,957.54 or 0.06489724 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00022300 BTC.

About Pawtocol

Pawtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,924,377 coins. Pawtocol’s official message board is medium.com/@pawtocol . Pawtocol’s official website is pawtocol.com . Pawtocol’s official Twitter account is @pawtocol

Pawtocol Coin Trading

