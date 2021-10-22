Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Ensemble Capital Management LLC

Ensemble Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 50.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 243,344 shares during the quarter. Paychex makes up approximately 2.1% of Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Ensemble Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Paychex worth $25,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Paychex by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 63,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 30,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Innovative Portfolios bought a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth about $317,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its position in Paychex by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 8.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,369,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,907,000 after acquiring an additional 110,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $951,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total transaction of $78,080.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,411 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,620.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,301 shares of company stock worth $2,117,634 over the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.83.

Shares of PAYX traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.66. 9,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636,116. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.47. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.63 and a twelve month high of $122.51. The stock has a market cap of $44.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 86.84%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

