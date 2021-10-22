Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $245.54.

PCTY has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $203.71 price target (up from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $272.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $326.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday.

PCTY stock opened at $296.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 237.30 and a beta of 1.31. Paylocity has a one year low of $154.26 and a one year high of $299.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $270.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.29.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $167.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.14 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 16.19%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paylocity will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paylocity news, Director Bernard Robinson Kenneth sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.18, for a total value of $85,199.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 15,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total value of $4,392,703.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,193 shares of company stock valued at $29,058,493. 32.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,739,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,476,745,000 after purchasing an additional 220,060 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $760,899,000 after purchasing an additional 355,916 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,301,559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,337,000 after purchasing an additional 91,928 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,113,578 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,471,000 after purchasing an additional 32,819 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,079,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $194,111,000 after purchasing an additional 34,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

