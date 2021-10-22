PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) is Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,037,682 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 156,177 shares during the period. PayPal makes up approximately 3.2% of Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of PayPal worth $614,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Source Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 4.6% in the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 26,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in PayPal by 3.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 213,453 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $62,217,000 after buying an additional 7,213 shares in the last quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 49.4% in the second quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $241.47. The company had a trading volume of 559,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,604,832. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.81 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.73 billion, a PE ratio of 59.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $273.87 and its 200 day moving average is $273.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total transaction of $2,768,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,031,593.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, September 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.92.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.