PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,123 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for about 2.2% of Cambridge Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $58,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in PayPal by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 424,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,752,000 after purchasing an additional 39,837 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,712,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,387,305,000 after buying an additional 369,419 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,756,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of PayPal by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 739,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $180,369,000 after buying an additional 61,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management raised its position in shares of PayPal by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 15,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $244.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $286.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $273.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.81 and a 52-week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.92.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total transaction of $2,768,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,031,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

