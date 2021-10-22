PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,453 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,213 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $62,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.5% during the second quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.8% during the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.4% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna increased their price target on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.92.

PayPal stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $244.22. 366,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,604,832. The company has a market capitalization of $286.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.08. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.81 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total value of $2,768,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,031,593.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

