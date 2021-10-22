PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in shares of PayPal by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $243.21 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.81 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $273.87 and a 200-day moving average of $273.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $285.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.32, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.92.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,219,044.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

