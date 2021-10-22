PCHAIN Price Hits $0.0457 (PI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. Over the last week, PCHAIN has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. PCHAIN has a market cap of $37.27 million and $3.44 million worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PCHAIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0457 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00046236 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002445 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.03 or 0.00104131 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $125.63 or 0.00198134 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00010382 BTC.

PCHAIN Coin Profile

PCHAIN (PI) is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2019. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,611,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 816,469,012 coins. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org . The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Buying and Selling PCHAIN

