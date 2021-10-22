PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) by 36.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,973 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,921 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.96% of PCTEL worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PCTEL by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,436,511 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,984,000 after acquiring an additional 30,333 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in PCTEL in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in PCTEL in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its holdings in PCTEL by 16.8% in the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,066,951 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after acquiring an additional 153,399 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PCTEL by 274.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,684 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 27,607 shares during the period. 55.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTI opened at $5.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.31 million, a PE ratio of 53.82 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.55. PCTEL, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $11.05.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.68 million during the quarter. PCTEL had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 2.60%.

About PCTEL

PCTEL, Inc engages in the provision of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. It designs and manufactures precision antennas and provides test and measurement products that improve the performance of wireless networks globally. The firm’s products include combination antennas, WiFi/Bluetooth/BLE, LMR/TETRA/P25, /GNSS/GPS, cellular(5G, LTE, CBRS, 3G, 2G), custom antennas, and Mounts, Cable, and Accessories.

