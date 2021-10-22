Peanut Trading 4.7% Lower Over Last Week (NUX)

Peanut (CURRENCY:NUX) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 22nd. In the last seven days, Peanut has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. Peanut has a total market cap of $2.17 million and approximately $266,933.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peanut coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000361 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00046583 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002432 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.98 or 0.00103945 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.00 or 0.00195360 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00010561 BTC.

About Peanut

NUX is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

Buying and Selling Peanut

