PECULIUM (PCL) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.11 Million

PECULIUM (CURRENCY:PCL) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 22nd. One PECULIUM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, PECULIUM has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. PECULIUM has a market capitalization of $10.80 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of PECULIUM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PECULIUM Coin Profile

PCL is a coin. PECULIUM’s total supply is 2,205,223,198 coins and its circulating supply is 2,131,879,802 coins. The Reddit community for PECULIUM is /r/Peculium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PECULIUM’s official Twitter account is @_Peculium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PECULIUM is peculium.io . PECULIUM’s official message board is medium.com/@Peculium

According to CryptoCompare, “Peculim is a savings platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain, Automated Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence (AML-AI) to forecast the cryptocurrency market movements and provide products with varying degrees of autonomy over the cryptocurrencies management. The platform will feature risk management algorithms and smart contracts. “

PECULIUM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PECULIUM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PECULIUM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PECULIUM using one of the exchanges listed above.

