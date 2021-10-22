Peet DeFi (old) (PTE) Reaches One Day Volume of $35,862.00

Peet DeFi (old) (CURRENCY:PTE) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. In the last week, Peet DeFi (old) has traded 1,331.9% higher against the US dollar. One Peet DeFi (old) coin can now be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00002734 BTC on major exchanges. Peet DeFi (old) has a market capitalization of $42,114.56 and $35,862.00 worth of Peet DeFi (old) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.72 or 0.00072334 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.49 or 0.00073612 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.09 or 0.00109347 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,676.72 or 1.00397301 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,902.97 or 0.06457950 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00022162 BTC.

Peet DeFi (old) Coin Profile

Peet DeFi (old)’s total supply is 989,066 coins and its circulating supply is 39,728 coins. Peet DeFi (old)’s official Twitter account is @peet_fi

Peet DeFi (old) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peet DeFi (old) directly using U.S. dollars.

