Pendle Trading Up 13.8% Over Last 7 Days (PENDLE)

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 22nd. In the last week, Pendle has traded up 13.8% against the dollar. One Pendle coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.87 or 0.00001361 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pendle has a market cap of $40.83 million and $2.15 million worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001574 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.71 or 0.00071916 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.73 or 0.00071959 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.97 or 0.00102225 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,572.79 or 1.00029704 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,109.44 or 0.06466073 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00021838 BTC.

Pendle Coin Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,191,256 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Pendle Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pendle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pendle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

