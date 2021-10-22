Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Raises Dividend to $0.46 Per Share

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Penske Automotive Group has decreased its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Penske Automotive Group has a payout ratio of 13.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Penske Automotive Group to earn $10.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.5%.

Shares of PAG opened at $110.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Penske Automotive Group has a one year low of $50.45 and a one year high of $110.39. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.42. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.49 billion. On average, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Truist lifted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.57.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Penske Automotive Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 75.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 606,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260,834 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.76% of Penske Automotive Group worth $45,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

