Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Purchased by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 486.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,669 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $4,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 155.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Penumbra by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 395,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,066,000 after purchasing an additional 12,960 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Penumbra by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 286,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,644,000 after purchasing an additional 20,782 shares during the period. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist began coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.22.

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $278.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 647.67, a P/E/G ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.28. Penumbra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.49 and a twelve month high of $320.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $268.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $184.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.77 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 5.52%. Penumbra’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total value of $657,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,982,742.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $1,303,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,578 shares in the company, valued at $411,526.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,496 shares of company stock worth $17,765,969 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

