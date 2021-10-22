Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Stake Boosted by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,505 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,691 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.21% of Peoples Bancorp worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 35.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 28.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 18.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 14.4% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 28,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $32.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $647.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $36.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.45.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $55.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.86 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 24.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael N. Vittorio bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.34 per share, with a total value of $31,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,819 shares in the company, valued at $57,007.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $60,515. Company insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Profile

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

