Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $45.52

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.52 and traded as high as $46.52. Peoples Financial Services shares last traded at $45.78, with a volume of 4,759 shares.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.16.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 31.59%. The business had revenue of $23.68 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Peoples Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th.

In related news, Director William E. Aubrey II purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $27,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William E. Aubrey II bought 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $25,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,447 shares of company stock worth $158,562. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 432,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,256,000 after acquiring an additional 28,213 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 353,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,084,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 70,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 12,267 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Peoples Financial Services by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after buying an additional 9,720 shares during the period. 27.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multifamily mortgage loans and other loans.

