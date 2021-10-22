PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,115,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500,329 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 4.20% of PepsiCo worth $8,610,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $36,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.88. 99,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,862,493. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $161.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

PEP has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Guggenheim raised their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

