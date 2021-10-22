PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,644 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,274,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,012,000 after buying an additional 28,058 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 41,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,185,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 39,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740 shares during the period. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,215,000. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist raised their target price on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $159.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $220.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $161.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

