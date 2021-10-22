PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.00 Billion

Analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) will post sales of $1.00 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.01 billion and the lowest is $1.00 billion. PerkinElmer posted sales of $964.03 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full-year sales of $4.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.55 billion to $4.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $4.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PerkinElmer.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 37.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.86 target price (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $172.11 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.50.

PKI stock opened at $176.50 on Friday. PerkinElmer has a 52-week low of $119.95 and a 52-week high of $192.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $180.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.59. The company has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.01.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total value of $1,124,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,642,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,952,193,000 after purchasing an additional 111,508 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 41.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,530,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,162,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,099 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,435,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $684,897,000 after purchasing an additional 64,303 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 31.2% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,641,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $253,533,000 after purchasing an additional 390,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 18.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,413,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $218,258,000 after purchasing an additional 217,455 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PerkinElmer (PKI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.