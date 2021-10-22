Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pernod Ricard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.03.

Shares of OTCMKTS PDRDY traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $46.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,509. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.91 and a 200-day moving average of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $61.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 0.53. Pernod Ricard has a 12-month low of $31.90 and a 12-month high of $46.40.

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

