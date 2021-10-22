Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 304,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,555 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Perrigo worth $13,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Perrigo by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,192,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,606,000 after buying an additional 5,606,007 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in Perrigo by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,154,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,650,000 after buying an additional 10,490 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT grew its stake in Perrigo by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 2,975,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,439,000 after buying an additional 596,150 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Perrigo by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,922,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,996,000 after buying an additional 109,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Perrigo by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,385,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,208,000 after buying an additional 9,615 shares during the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $45.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.59. Perrigo Company plc has a twelve month low of $38.20 and a twelve month high of $50.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.11). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a positive return on equity of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $981.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PRGO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Perrigo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.80.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

