Peter J. Sills Sells 2,841 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Stock

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Director Peter J. Sills sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $134,294.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE SMP traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,590. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.09 and a 52-week high of $55.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.39.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.60. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $342.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Standard Motor Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1,001.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3,917.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 122.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the second quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the first quarter worth $189,000. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

