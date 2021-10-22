Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 509.29 ($6.65).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Shore Capital boosted their price target on Pets at Home Group from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Pets at Home Group from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

In related news, insider Michael Iddon sold 19,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 478 ($6.25), for a total transaction of £94,462.36 ($123,415.68).

Shares of LON PETS opened at GBX 475.60 ($6.21) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 490.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 789.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Pets at Home Group has a one year low of GBX 365 ($4.77) and a one year high of GBX 524.50 ($6.85). The company has a market capitalization of £2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.53.

Pets at Home Group Company Profile

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

