PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,904,897 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 173,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.20% of PGT Innovations worth $44,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 1.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 12.5% during the second quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 0.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 325,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,573,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

PGTI stock opened at $21.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.09 and a 12-month high of $28.11.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $285.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.83 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 11.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

