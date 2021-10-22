Phantasma Energy Market Capitalization Reaches $3.42 Million (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. One Phantasma Energy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0537 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges. Phantasma Energy has a market cap of $3.42 million and $17,745.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Phantasma Energy alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.71 or 0.00072060 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.60 or 0.00071887 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.05 or 0.00102536 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63,372.89 or 0.99898414 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,101.68 or 0.06465718 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00022110 BTC.

About Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 63,679,420 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Phantasma Energy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma Energy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma Energy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma Energy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.