Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its position in Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,258,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 490,490 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 10.23% of Pharvaris worth $59,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHVS. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pharvaris in the first quarter valued at $934,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pharvaris in the first quarter valued at $389,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pharvaris in the first quarter valued at $140,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pharvaris during the first quarter worth $459,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pharvaris during the first quarter worth $683,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Pharvaris alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pharvaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pharvaris currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of Pharvaris stock opened at $14.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.91 and its 200-day moving average is $19.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.23 million and a PE ratio of -2.42. Pharvaris has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $42.86.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pharvaris will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pharvaris Profile

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pharvaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharvaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.