Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,696,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,218 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.69% of Philip Morris International worth $1,060,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.0% during the second quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 29.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PM stock opened at $96.81 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.93 and a 12 month high of $106.51. The firm has a market cap of $150.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.20.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.71%.

Several research analysts have commented on PM shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.60.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

