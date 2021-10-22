Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,380 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Phillips 66 Partners worth $7,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSXP. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 Partners alerts:

Shares of PSXP stock opened at $39.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.94. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $42.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 35.09% and a net margin of 32.66%. The company had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.875 dividend. This is a boost from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet raised Phillips 66 Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.63.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.