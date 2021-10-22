Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th. Analysts expect Phillips 66 Partners to post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 35.09%. The company had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Phillips 66 Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Phillips 66 Partners to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:PSXP opened at $39.64 on Friday. Phillips 66 Partners has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $42.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.40 and a 200-day moving average of $36.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.83%. This is a boost from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is 97.77%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Phillips 66 Partners stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,806,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 653,359 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.79% of Phillips 66 Partners worth $71,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

