Phoenixcoin (PXC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $108.00

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. In the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0194 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $108.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Phoenixcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,678.45 or 0.99904360 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00056101 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.70 or 0.00320565 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.65 or 0.00521351 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.19 or 0.00201185 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004222 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00010926 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002196 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 84,711,162 coins. The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phoenixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoenixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.