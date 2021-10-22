Phoneum (PHT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $471,448.06

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 22nd. One Phoneum coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoneum has a market cap of $471,448.06 and $14,326.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Phoneum has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Phoneum alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00046958 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.17 or 0.00208264 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.08 or 0.00103299 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004233 BTC.

About Phoneum

Phoneum (CRYPTO:PHT) is a coin. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,652,418,660 coins. Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phoneum is https://reddit.com/r/Phoneum . The official message board for Phoneum is medium.com/@phoneum . The official website for Phoneum is phoneum.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Buying and Selling Phoneum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phoneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.