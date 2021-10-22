PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.10

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.10 and traded as high as C$5.40. PHX Energy Services shares last traded at C$5.21, with a volume of 24,370 shares.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ATB Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PHX Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$258.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$75.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$68.00 million. Equities analysts expect that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post 0.5319962 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This is a boost from PHX Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. PHX Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.27%.

In other news, insider PHX Energy Services Corp acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,250,000. Also, Senior Officer Michael Leslie Buker sold 10,000 shares of PHX Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.53, for a total transaction of C$45,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 148,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$674,517. Insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $108,864 over the last quarter.

About PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX)

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

