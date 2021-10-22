Picton Property Income Limited Announces Dividend of GBX 0.85 (LON:PCTN)

Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN) announced a dividend on Friday, October 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

PCTN traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 99.90 ($1.31). The company had a trading volume of 615,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.33, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of £547.06 million and a PE ratio of 15.95. Picton Property Income has a 12-month low of GBX 59.10 ($0.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 100 ($1.31). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 95.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 151.24.

About Picton Property Income

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a Â£665 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 47 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 31 March 2020). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

