Picton Property Income Limited Announces Dividend of GBX 0.85 (LON:PCTN)

Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN) announced a dividend on Friday, October 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
PCTN traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 99.90 ($1.31). The company had a trading volume of 615,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.33, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of £547.06 million and a PE ratio of 15.95. Picton Property Income has a 12-month low of GBX 59.10 ($0.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 100 ($1.31). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 95.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 151.24.
About Picton Property Income
Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Picton Property Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Picton Property Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.