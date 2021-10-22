PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ) Trading 0.1% Higher

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ) traded up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $55.11 and last traded at $55.07. 90,342 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 166,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.04.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.03.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 40.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 6.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 12.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 34.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,849 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO 1-5 Year US TIPS Index ETF, formerly Pimco 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund (ETF) designed to capture the returns of the shorter maturity subset of the Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) market by tracking The BofA Merrill Lynch 1-5 Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index.

