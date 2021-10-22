PIN (PIN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $7,706.00

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. PIN has a market cap of $7.37 million and $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIN coin can now be bought for $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PIN has traded down 36.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PIN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.74 or 0.00071798 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00073846 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.91 or 0.00108174 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,998.53 or 1.00119125 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,970.71 or 0.06517274 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00022196 BTC.

PIN Coin Profile

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

Buying and Selling PIN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.