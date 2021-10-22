Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Stock Position Lifted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,973 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.25% of Ping Identity worth $4,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PING. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Ping Identity during the first quarter valued at approximately $442,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Ping Identity by 19.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 123,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 20,020 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ping Identity by 15.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,870,000 after acquiring an additional 78,277 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Ping Identity by 38.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 145,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 40,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ping Identity by 79.3% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 9,043 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PING opened at $27.77 on Friday. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a one year low of $19.97 and a one year high of $37.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.06.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.15. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 11.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $78.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $21,240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

