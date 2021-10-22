Piper Sandler Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) – Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Northern Trust in a report released on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $7.06 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.95. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $7.52 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.71 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NTRS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

Northern Trust stock opened at $125.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Northern Trust has a 1 year low of $76.20 and a 1 year high of $126.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.24.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.13. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Northern Trust by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 0.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 34.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Northern Trust by 0.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 3.5% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $5,785,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $562,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

