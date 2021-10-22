Piper Sandler Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Berry in a research note issued on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler analyst H. Chang now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Berry’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Berry had a negative net margin of 33.93% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $99.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.27 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Berry in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Berry in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Berry from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Berry from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.13.

BRY opened at $9.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Berry has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $10.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.85 million, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.40 and its 200 day moving average is $6.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Berry by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,679,274 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,445,000 after purchasing an additional 49,799 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Berry by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,539,365 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,139 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Berry by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,631,740 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,406,000 after purchasing an additional 63,766 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Berry by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,401,024 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,136,000 after purchasing an additional 17,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Berry by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,819,960 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,230,000 after purchasing an additional 154,260 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

