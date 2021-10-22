Piper Sandler Comments on Centennial Resource Development, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Centennial Resource Development in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler analyst H. Chang now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.16). Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 27.68%. The firm had revenue of $232.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.91 million.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CDEV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centennial Resource Development has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.04.

Shares of Centennial Resource Development stock opened at $6.66 on Friday. Centennial Resource Development has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $7.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.47.

In related news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 89,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $456,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 9,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $63,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,356 shares of company stock worth $1,053,857 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDEV. State Street Corp raised its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 125.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,431,637 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $97,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,029,158 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 250.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,547,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $24,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,228 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 91.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,376,888 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $22,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,433 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 299.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,823,135 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,250 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 127.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,405,016 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $16,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,309 shares during the period. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

