Piper Sandler Comments on Fulton Financial Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fulton Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.45. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 25.29%. The business had revenue of $233.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FULT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.17 target price on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of FULT stock opened at $16.68 on Friday. Fulton Financial has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $18.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is presently 51.85%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 439.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

