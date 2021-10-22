Piper Sandler Comments on National Bank Holdings Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:NBHC)

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of National Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.88 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.80. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for National Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NBHC. DA Davidson raised shares of National Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

NBHC stock opened at $43.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.36. National Bank has a fifty-two week low of $28.79 and a fifty-two week high of $43.21.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. National Bank had a net margin of 31.22% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBHC. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in National Bank by 190.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 360,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,620,000 after buying an additional 236,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in National Bank by 19.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,402,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,926,000 after buying an additional 226,411 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in National Bank during the second quarter valued at about $5,492,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in National Bank by 35.7% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,773,000 after buying an additional 137,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in National Bank by 30.4% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 527,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,902,000 after buying an additional 122,805 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. National Bank’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

