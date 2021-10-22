Piper Sandler Comments on OFG Bancorp’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:OFG)

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of OFG Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the bank will earn $2.96 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.76. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for OFG Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of NYSE OFG opened at $26.17 on Friday. OFG Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $26.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.22 and a 200-day moving average of $23.58.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 21.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

