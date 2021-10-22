Piper Sandler Comments on SmartFinancial, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SMBK)

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SmartFinancial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the bank will earn $2.41 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.25. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SmartFinancial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 24.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.

SMBK has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

SMBK opened at $25.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.20 million, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.77. SmartFinancial has a 12 month low of $13.79 and a 12 month high of $26.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SmartFinancial by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 991,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,808,000 after buying an additional 29,818 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC increased its position in SmartFinancial by 6.3% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 516,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,391,000 after buying an additional 30,767 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in SmartFinancial by 4.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 407,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,774,000 after buying an additional 17,871 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in SmartFinancial by 6.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,695,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forest Hill Capital LLC increased its position in SmartFinancial by 2.5% during the second quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 227,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,453,000 after buying an additional 5,632 shares in the last quarter. 44.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

