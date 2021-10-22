Piper Sandler Weighs in on Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the oil and gas development company will earn $3.88 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.01. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. TheStreet upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.41.

NYSE:PXD opened at $188.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $76.58 and a 12-month high of $196.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 9,640 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 4,347 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,349 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

