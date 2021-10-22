Piraeus Financial (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Trading 0.6% Higher

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) shares traded up 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.72 and last traded at $1.70. 6,577 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 7,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Piraeus Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Piraeus Financial alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.58.

Piraeus Financial Holdings SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets (PFM), Other and Piraeus Legacy Unit (PLU). The Retail Banking segment includes mass, affluent, private banking, small businesses and public core segments and channels.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Piraeus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piraeus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.