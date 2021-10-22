PIXEL Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.03 Million (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 22nd. Over the last week, PIXEL has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. PIXEL has a total market cap of $2.03 million and approximately $13.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIXEL coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIXEL Profile

PIXEL (PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

PIXEL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

