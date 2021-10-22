Pizza Price Tops $0.0412 on Exchanges (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 22nd. Pizza has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $835.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pizza coin can currently be purchased for $0.0412 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Pizza has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pizza alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001237 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.98 or 0.00152094 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00006349 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00006007 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.70 or 0.00635845 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pizza Coin Profile

PIZZA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . Pizza’s official website is pizza.live

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pizza and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.