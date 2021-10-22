Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,193 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Planet Fitness worth $12,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLNT. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 146.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,240,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,221,000 after buying an additional 1,332,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 51.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,010,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,507,000 after buying an additional 1,022,384 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the first quarter valued at about $40,289,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 268.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 563,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,531,000 after buying an additional 410,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 14.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,836,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,294,000 after buying an additional 352,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 48,467 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $3,867,181.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $69,290.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,762.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $79.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 256.29, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.25. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.90 and a 1-year high of $90.34.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $137.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 241.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PLNT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.57.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

